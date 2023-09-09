Numerai GP LLC Sells 5,783 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Numerai GP LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $258,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL opened at $53.67 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

