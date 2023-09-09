Numerai GP LLC Raises Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 159.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,839,000 after acquiring an additional 239,167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,469,368. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $80.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

