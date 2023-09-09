Numerai GP LLC Purchases Shares of 30,146 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,146 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.50. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $86.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,518 shares of company stock worth $3,234,695. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

