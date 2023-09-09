Numerai GP LLC Purchases 3,236 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Numerai GP LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,163,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 478,571 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,250,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $5,171,923. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $262.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.51 and its 200 day moving average is $238.26. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $277.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

