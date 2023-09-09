Numerai GP LLC Purchases 317,568 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Numerai GP LLC grew its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,568 shares during the quarter. OPKO Health makes up about 1.1% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 650,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,681,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,254,316.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,500. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

