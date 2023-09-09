Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. Inari Medical comprises about 1.0% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $83.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $458,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,006,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $458,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,683. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

