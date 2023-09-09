Numerai GP LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Manitowoc Price Performance

MTW opened at $15.23 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.00 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitowoc



The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

