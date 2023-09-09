Numerai GP LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 150.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 94.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IPI stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.14. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. Research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

