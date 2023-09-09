Numerai GP LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

