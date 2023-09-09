Numerai GP LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Impinj by 24.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after acquiring an additional 131,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $144.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BWS Financial started coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PI

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 296 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $29,875.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 296 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $29,875.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 263,740 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,294,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and have sold 19,328 shares valued at $1,597,731. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.