Numerai GP LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $112.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,857 shares of company stock worth $3,650,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

