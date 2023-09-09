Numerai GP LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $50,205,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 638,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nevro by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVRO opened at $19.95 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $720.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,997.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nevro from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nevro from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVRO

About Nevro

(Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.