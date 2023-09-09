Numerai GP LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,988 shares during the period. Xponential Fitness makes up 1.8% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 87,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $18.91 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 23,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $497,030.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 339,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,828.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 23,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $497,030.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,828.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 15,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $300,581.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,110.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 60,340 shares of company stock worth $1,332,722 and sold 48,647 shares worth $912,128. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

