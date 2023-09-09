Numerai GP LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 463.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,204 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $726,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 164.7% in the first quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 131,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $7.85 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $228.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -0.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PACW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

