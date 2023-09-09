Numerai GP LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 215.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

