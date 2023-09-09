Numerai GP LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DHT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,190,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,587,000 after purchasing an additional 411,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 545,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of DHT by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,328,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,873,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,869,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

DHT Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of DHT opened at $9.04 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.12.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). DHT had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.49%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

