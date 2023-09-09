Numerai GP LLC Grows Stake in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Numerai GP LLC grew its position in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNA. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth $260,762,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,257,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 34.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 305,528 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $127,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,129 shares in the company, valued at $540,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $13.68 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.96 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

