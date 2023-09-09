Numerai GP LLC Buys New Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 181,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $62,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 408,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $46,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $62,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 408,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,869 over the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $6.54 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

