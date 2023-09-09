Numerai GP LLC Boosts Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Numerai GP LLC boosted its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clarus by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 270,972 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Clarus by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 36,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 108,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clarus by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

CLAR stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

