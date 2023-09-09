Numerai GP LLC Acquires Shares of 69,457 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,000. Advance Auto Parts comprises about 2.8% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $13,121,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

