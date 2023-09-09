Numerai GP LLC Acquires Shares of 20,484 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Crocs comprises 0.9% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $93.37 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at $21,257,429.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,652.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

