Numerai GP LLC Acquires Shares of 14,381 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 172.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NVEE opened at $97.06 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.30 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $222.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

