Numerai GP LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.36. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $126.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,333.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

