Numerai GP LLC Acquires 101,102 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,102 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Services Group comprises 0.9% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $11.01 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $418.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCSG. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

