NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

NYSE NOV opened at $21.12 on Thursday. NOV has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NOV by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

