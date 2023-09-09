North Reef Capital Management LP Sells 72,198 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

North Reef Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 573,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,198 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 16.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 19.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

GCMG stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.52.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 83.70% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. Equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is headquartered in United States.

Featured Stories

