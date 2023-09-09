North Reef Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,335 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Monday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

AMNB stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $410.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 million. On average, analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

