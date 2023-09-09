North Reef Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,283 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,926,000. First Citizens BancShares makes up approximately 1.4% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,326.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,377.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,141.37. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. Atlantic Securities began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

