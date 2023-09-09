North Reef Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $60,421,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 466,338 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,244,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after acquiring an additional 442,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

SF stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stifel Financial

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.