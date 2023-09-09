North Reef Capital Management LP Has $73.53 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,385,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 768,621 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial comprises about 8.2% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $73,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $30.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

