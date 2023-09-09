North Reef Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 515,000 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 515,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,000. Comerica makes up approximately 2.5% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Comerica by 663.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $46.72 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.49.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

