North Reef Capital Management LP Acquires 1,714 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for approximately 0.9% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

State Street Trading Up 0.9 %

STT stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

