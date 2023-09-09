Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 143 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

V stock opened at $247.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.99 and a 200 day moving average of $231.33. The firm has a market cap of $460.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.