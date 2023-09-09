Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 1,274 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 67,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.