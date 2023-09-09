Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases 4,770 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NKE opened at $97.71 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average of $113.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

