Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Invests $7.23 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,000. Church & Dwight comprises 5.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Church & Dwight by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 548,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13,958.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 495,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 491,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.67 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.