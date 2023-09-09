Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,041.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after buying an additional 1,971,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

