Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $163.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $163.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

