Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 7,502 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

