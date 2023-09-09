Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 3,517 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

