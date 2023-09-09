Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 1,268 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 579,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 208,343 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,565,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,561,000 after purchasing an additional 493,439 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 247,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

BAC opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

