Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 5,040 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG opened at $137.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $138.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

