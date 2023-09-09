Nishkama Capital LLC Sells 312,598 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Nishkama Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312,598 shares during the period. Flex comprises 10.6% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $49,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,060,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,410,000 after purchasing an additional 122,252 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Flex by 134.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 423,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 242,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,841,000 after purchasing an additional 916,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Flex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 104.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

FLEX stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $226,945.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,556.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 377,545 shares of company stock worth $10,210,783. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

