Nishkama Capital LLC Sells 16,570 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nishkama Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,999 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 310.3% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 187,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 141,779 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $877,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.6% during the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $307,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $147.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.94 and its 200 day moving average is $130.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

