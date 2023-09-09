Nishkama Capital LLC Has $23.34 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 339.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 5.0% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.82. The company has a market cap of $464.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

