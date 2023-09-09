Nishkama Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 22,000 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 628.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,863.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.46.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

