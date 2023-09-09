NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.17. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIO shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 6,718,339 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

