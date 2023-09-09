NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 78,552 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.5% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

