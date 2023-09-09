NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.55. The firm has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

