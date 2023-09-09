Night Owl Capital Management LLC Invests $9.13 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,130,000. MongoDB accounts for about 3.2% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $533,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,775,860.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,551 shares of company stock valued at $33,875,952. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $377.29 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.86 and a 200 day moving average of $309.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.